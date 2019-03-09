Dont’a Hightower, Devin McCourty React To Jamie Collins’ Browns Release

Danny Amendola isn’t the only notable ex-New England Patriot set to hit the open market.

It was announced Wednesday that Jamie Collins was being released by the Cleveland Browns. A second-round pick by the Patriots in 2013, Collins played parts of three seasons with the Browns after being traded by New England less than halfway through the 2016 campaign. The 29-year-old linebacker registered seven sacks and 204 total tackles over the course of 30 games with Cleveland.

Collins’ departure from the Browns caught the attention of two of his former Patriots teammates. Safety Devin McCourty and linebacker Dont’a Hightower reacted with cryptic tweets shortly after the news broke.

While it’s clear McCourty and Hightower, two longtime defensive stalwarts in New England, still are in good standing with Collins, it’s tough to imagine the six-year LB returning to the Patriots. Collins showed flashed of brilliance in his first three seasons in Foxboro, which made his eventual trade out of New England all the more eye-opening. And given the two sides’ past history, it might not be a situation the Pats want to dive back in.

The reigning Super Bowl champions did address their defensive needs Friday, though. New England reportedly acquired Michael Bennett from the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a 2020 later-round draft pick swap.

Thumbnail photo via Scott R. Galvin/USA TODAY Sports