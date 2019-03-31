Duke-Michigan State Live Stream: Watch NCAA Tournament Game Online

The top-seeded Duke Blue Devils take on the second-seeded Michigan State Spartans in Elite Eight action of the 2019 NCAA Tournament on Sunday.

The Blue Devils defeated the No. 4 Virginia Tech Hokies 75-73 to continue their magical season. Duke was led by none other than Zion Williamson, who dropped 23 points, six rebounds and one assist in the victory.

The Spartans defeated the No. 3 LSU Tigers 80-63 in Sweet 16 action to move on to face Duke. The Spartans were led by Aaron Henry, who notched 20 points, eight rebounds and six assists in the win.

Players to watch in this Elite Eight matchup include Duke’s RJ Barrett, who leads the Blue Devils with 22.7 points per game, and Michigan State’s Cassius Winston, who leads the Spartans with 18.8 points per game.

Here’s how to watch Duke-Michigan State:

Start Time: Sunday, March 31, at 5:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: March Madness Live | CBS

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images