The top-seeded Duke Blue Devils will take on the 16th-seeded North Dakota State Bison in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Blue Devils will look to win their first championship since 2015, and they’ve got some highly talented players to help them do that in Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett. The Bison will be making their fourth appearance in the tournament, and first since 2015.

Players to watch include Williamson, who has an average of 22.1 points per game for the Blue Devils, and North Dakota State’s Vinnie Shahid, who leads the Bison with 12.9 points per game.

Here’s how to watch Duke-North Dakota State:



Start Time: Friday, March 22, at 7:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: March Madness Live | CBS

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images