Duke-Virginia Tech Live Stream: Watch NCAA Tournament Game Online

The top-seeded Duke Blue Devils look to continue their success in the 2019 NCAA Tournament on Friday when they face the fourth-seeded Virginia Tech Hokies.

Duke clinched a spot in the Sweet 16 after a wild matchup with UCF that came down to the final shot of the game. The Blue Devils won by one point, 77-76, and were led by Zion Williamson’s 32 points, 11 rebounds and four assists.

Virginia Tech defeated Liberty 67-58 in second-round action, and were led by Kerry Blackshear Jr., who tallied 19 points, nine rebounds and one assist in the victory.

Players to watch during this Sweet 16 matchup include Duke’s RJ Barrett, who leads the Blue Devils with 22.8 points per game, and Virginia Tech’s Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who leads the Hokies with 16.4 points per game.

Here’s how to watch Duke-Virginia Tech:

Start Time: Friday, March 29, at 9:39 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: March Madness Live | CBS

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Blake/USA TODAY Sports Images