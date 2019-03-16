Duke Vs. North Carolina Live Stream: Watch ACC Tournament Game Online

Zion Williamson is back for a clash of the titans.

The college basketball star returned to action earlier this week, and he’ll play for his Duke Blue Devils in the ACC Tournament semifinals on Friday against the North Carolina Tar Heels.

The Tar Heels, who are the No. 2 team in the country, won both games against the No. 3 Blue Devils earlier this season, however Duke was without Williamson for nearly all of those bouts. Just 36 seconds into the first matchup between the two rivals, his shoe busted and he suffered a knee injury. He missed the second tilt between the two this season due to the ailment.

So with Williamson back and the history between the two sides, this should be a fun one.

Here’s how to watch Duke vs. UNC online:

When: Friday, March 15 at 9:36 p.m. ET

Live Stream: ESPN

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images