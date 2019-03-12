Duron Harmon Wowed By Safety Market, Sparks Concern Among Patriots Fans

In case you haven’t noticed, safeties are getting a ton of money on the free agent market.

Landon Collins (Washington Redskins), Tyrann Mathieu (Kansas City Chiefs), LaMarcus Joyner (Oakland Raiders) and Adrian Amos (Green Bay Packers) are just a few of the safeties who reportedly have signed big-money deals with new teams. And, well, New England Patriots safety Duron Harmon is taking notice.

Here’s how the longtime Patriot reacted to the flurry of reported deals:

The safety market crazy lol — Duron Harmon (@dharm32) March 12, 2019

As you might expect, Harmon’s tweet generated numerous replies from concerned Patriots fans.

The 28-year-old quickly set the record straight, though.

Not going anywhere guys lol — Duron Harmon (@dharm32) March 12, 2019

Harmon, a Rutgers product, has been a valuable contributor in New England’s secondary since he was drafted in the third round (91st overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft.

Most recently, Harmon came off the bench for an injured Patrick Chung and helped the Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images