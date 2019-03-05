Dustin Pedroia Cracks Batting Practice Joke As Spring Debut Nears

It’s been a frustrating year-plus for Dustin Pedroia, but the veteran second baseman clearly hasn’t lost his wits about him.

Pedroia, who’s been dealing with lingering knee issues since the summer of 2017, appears to be closing in on his spring training debut. Manager Alex Cora noted over the weekend that Monday was going to be a “big day” for Pedroia, who experienced an increased workload at Fort Myers, Fla.

Part of the training session featured batting practice coupled with some base running. After jolting out of the box and around first base following a BP knock, Pedroia felt foolish for turning on the jets once he realized the ball left the yard.

“Hell, I don’t have to run so hard if I’m going deep,” Pedroia said, as captured by MassLive’s Christopher Smith.

Blasting round-trippers certainly is one way to take pressure off the knee.

Cora also acknowledged this past Saturday that if all goes well, Pedroia could make his spring debut by this weekend.

