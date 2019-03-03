Dustin Pedroia Injury: Alex Cora Gives Update On Red Sox Second Baseman

Boston Red Sox fans haven’t seen Dustin Pedroia on the field in nearly a year, but that all could change in the upcoming week.

Pedroia, who’s been rehabbing his knee after undergoing cartilage restoration surgery, played in just three games for Boston last season before re-aggravating his knee. Sox manager Alex Cora said in February the team was aiming for a return on or around March 6 to get the second baseman into game action.

Cora on Saturday told MassLive the 35-year-old will have a “heavy workload” Monday. And barring any setbacks, will make his long awaited return to the diamond.

“Let’s see how he reacts to that one,” Cora said. “If everything goes well, most likely during the weekend.

“We have to (mark) all the check points. Workload and moving around,” he added. “Spring training gives you a lot of information. So we’re tracking that and comparing with other players. And there’s a lot of factors that go in. We feel like hopefully if everything goes well on Monday, we’ll set a date towards the end of the week.”

The skipper noted the “heavy workload” will entail ground balls, running and hitting.

