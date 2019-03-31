Dustin Pedroia Injury: Here’s Latest On Red Sox Second Baseman’s Return

Dustin Pedroia is making great progress and will begin his Single-A Greenville rehab assignment April 4.

The Boston Red Sox second baseman began the 2019 Major League Baseball season on the injured list as he continues to recover from knee procedures he underwent last year. Pedroia appeared in just three games in 2018 before re-injuring his knee and being shut down for the season.

According to WEEI.com’s Rob Bradford, the 35-year-old played in “eight successful innings” Sunday morning, and has nine more scheduled for Tuesday.

Pedroia has said he was hopeful to return by April 9 — the Sox’s home opener — but manager Alex Cora wouldn’t say yes or no as to whether his second baseman would be ready by then.

“I don’t want to get ahead of myself,” Cora told Bradford.

His response is fair. Cora likely doesn’t want to provide any false hope to fans and especially Pedroia, who’s probably the most anxious to return to the diamond.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports