Red Sox’s Dustin Pedroia Looking Forward To Making Spring Training Debut

The road to recovery has been long and grueling for Dustin Pedroia.

The Boston Red Sox second baseman played in just three games in 2018 after dealing with lingering knee issues since the summer of 2017.

But Pedroia is slated to return to the keystone sometime in the near future at spring training in Fort Myers, Fla., and it appears the 35-year-old has some pretty decent expectations for himself.

