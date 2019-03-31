Eduardo Rodriguez Discusses His Lackluster Performance Against Seattle

Eduardo Rodriguez wasn’t exactly on point in the Boston Red Sox’s 6-5 loss to the Seattle Mariners on Saturday at T-Mobile Park, and was willing to admit it after the game.

Not only did he not have command of his fastball, Rodriguez admitted that the Mariners were having a field day with his change-up. The southpaw lasted just 4 1/3 innings Saturday, allowing six runs, five of them earned, and eight hits before being pulled from the game.

Pitching coach Dana LeVangie and manager Alex Cora also chimed in on his performance, agreeing that the lefty still has plenty of good stuff left to give.

To hear more about ERod’s lackluster performance, check out the “Red Sox First Pitch” video above, presented by Men’s Warehouse.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images