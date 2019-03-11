ESPN Believes Patriots Are Best Fit For These Two Standout Free Agents

The New England Patriots already made a splash on the trade market last week, agreeing to acquire Pro Bowl defensive end Michael Bennett in a deal with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Will they also cause waves in free agency?

The NFL’s signing period officially kicks off Wednesday, and the Patriots have several positions they could address on the open market, especially if edge rusher Trey Flowers and/or offensive tackle Trent Brown — two key members of New England’s Super Bowl LIII-winning squad — sign elsewhere.

ESPN.com published a piece Sunday in which Matt Bowen identified the best scheme fits for 25 of the top free agents available this offseason. He believes the Patriots represent the best fit for two standout players: defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh and wide receiver Adam Humphries.

Here’s what Bowen wrote about Suh, a 32-year-old who spent last season with the Los Angeles Rams after spending three seasons with the Miami Dolphins and five seasons with the Detroit Lions:

The Patriots are trading for Michael Bennett, but New England can make more moves here on the defensive line with Trey Flowers, Malcom Brown and Danny Shelton all hitting the free-agent market. And Suh’s playoff tape tells us that the 32-year-old defensive lineman can still wreck things up front from multiple alignments. I’m thinking a one-year deal that puts Suh with a team in position to make a title run. The Eagles make sense here, too.

Here’s what Bowen wrote about Humphries, a 26-year-old who is coming off four seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after going undrafted in 2015:

With Chris Hogan, Phillip Dorsett and Cordarrelle Patterson all slated to hit free agency, the Pats have a real need for pass-catchers at the wide receiver position. Adding a bigger-framed target to play outside of the numbers will be on the list, too. But in coordinator Josh McDaniels’ offense, Humphries’ blend of route running and short-area speed will lead to immediate production.

Suh, a five-time Pro Bowl selection and three-time All-Pro, totaled 4.5 sacks in 2018 after signing a one-year, $14 million contract with the Rams. He consistently tip-toes the line with his ferocious style — sometimes crossing it — but can still be an impact defender.

Humphries totaled a career-high 76 catches for 816 yards with five touchdowns last season despite Tampa Bay’s inconsistent quarterback play. NESN.com’s own Doug Kyed also has identified Humphries as a logical Patriots target on multiple occasions, so perhaps there will be some fire to this smoke.

Bowen deemed these fits to be “realistic” after taking into account each NFL team’s salary cap space. It should be noted that he pointed to the Detroit Lions and Houston Texans as the best fits for Brown and Flowers, respectively.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Fuller/USA TODAY Sports Images