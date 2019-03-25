Celtics’ Ongoing Struggles Leave Even Opposing Teams Dumbfounded

If you’re struggling to try to figure out what has been wrong with the Boston Celtics, don’t worry, you’re not alone.

Even some of the sharpest basketball minds in the NBA can’t make sense of the Celtics’ lingering issues.

Boston suffered its fourth straight loss Sunday night, which dropped the club to 43-31 with just eight games remaining on its regular-season schedule. It would have been an inconceivable thought ahead of the season, but the C’s are closing in on not having home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

There’s still reason to be confident in the Celtics once the postseason rolls around, as they feature arguably the most talented roster from top to bottom in the league. But considering the C’s still have yet to dominate on a consistent basis, their opposition has been left asking questions.

“They’re just like, ‘Yo, you guys have so many pieces,’” Marcus Morris said Sunday, per The Athletic’s Jay King. “What’s the matter? Like, ‘Why doesn’t it work?'”

Morris continued: “It’s funny because everyone always asks me, ‘What’s wrong, man? Why is it not working?’ And you can’t really put your finger on it. You just want it to be better, so you try to figure out the cause of it.”

The Celtics have been trying to figure out the reasons for their issues all season, which presents cause for concern regarding their NBA Finals hopes. But who knows, maybe the bright lights and sense of urgency that come with the playoffs will light a fire under the C’s.

