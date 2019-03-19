Ex-Celtic Isaiah Thomas Weighs In On Boston’s Struggles This Season

The Celtics by no means have looked like world beaters this season, but Isaiah Thomas seems to believe there’s no need for panic in Boston.

Following Monday’s home loss to Thomas and the Denver Nuggets, the Celtics currently sit in fifth place in the Eastern Conference with 11 games remaining on their regular-season schedule. There’s a real chance Boston will enter the playoffs without home-court advantage in the first round, which seemingly was an inconceivable thought heading into the 2018-19 season.

But if you ask Thomas, the C’s simply are trying to work through a champagne problem. When asked if he was surprised by Boston’s struggles this season, the veteran point guard offered some rationale that should put Boston fans at ease.

“I mean I was, but they got too many talented guys and that’s not a bad thing,” Thomas said after the game, as captured by ESPN. “Like you see when them guys go all the way to Game 7 (of the 2018 Eastern Conference finals) without the main guys and then the main guys come back, and it’s tough for anybody to take a back seat. So like, it’s tough. I know Brad (Stevens) has a tough job. Those guys have a tough job. Wanting to be where they thought they would be, but guys gotta take a backseat because that’s just what it is. But I mean, they’ll figure it out. They’re a great team, they got a great coaching staff. They got guys without egos. They’ll figure it out.”

Boston, winner of five of its last six games, certainly hasn’t played terrible of late and only is 2 1/2 games behind the Philadelphia 76ers for third place in the East. And with Wednesday’s matchup in Philadelphia as well as two more tilts against the fourth-place Indiana Pacers still on the docket, the Celtics still have a handful of opportune chances to tweak the standings.

But regardless of the seed they end up with, the C’s should enter the postseason with confidence knowing they feature arguably the deepest roster in the NBA.

