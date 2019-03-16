Ex-Patriots Cornerback Eric Rowe Explains Why He Signed With Dolphins

Ex-Patriots cornerback Eric Rowe opened up on Friday about his decision to sign with the Miami Dolphins. Among his reasons for leaving include the team’s recent hiring of Brian Flores and Josh Boyd, both of whom coached for the Patriots during Rowe’s tenure in New England.

“Those are two great coaches that I’ve worked with in the past,” he said in an interview John Congemi. “I know what to expect from them, they know what to expect from me… I would think that nothing would change too greatly, so I mean that learning curve is already shorter,”

"You focus on the little details of your job and obviously it makes you a better player." – CB @EricRowe32@JohnCongemi goes one-on-one. pic.twitter.com/hoTgbKs13a — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) March 16, 2019

Rowe signed a one-year, $3.5 million contract with the Dolphins on Wednesday and is the second Patriots player to join the Dolphins this offseason. Tight end Dwayne Allen signed a two-year, $7 million deal with the team just days prior.

Groin injuries plagued Rowe during his time with the Patriots, forcing him to miss half of the season in 2017 and end his 2018 season after just four games. He played in just 27 out of a possible 57 games for the Patriots after joining the squad in 2016.

But the new Dolphins cornerback is excited for a fresh start, and hopes to bring the flexibility to his position that Flores will be looking for in Miami.

“The fact that I can go outside, inside, — I mean if they need to move me back at safety, you know my brain will start kicking into safety mode again. But you know, the fact that I am flexible in doing all that means they can open up the playbook more,”he said.

Rowe, who played three years for New England, is just one of several ex-Patriots to sign with a new club during the 2019 offseason. Offensive tackle Trent Brown (Oakland Raiders), defensive end Trey Flowers (Detroit Lions), and wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (Chicago Bears) are among several players that have departed from New England.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images