Ex-Red Sox Hanley Ramirez Likely Will Make Indians Opening Day Roster

Hanley Ramirez likely will be on a Major League Baseball roster for the first time in 10 months when the Cleveland Indians open their season Thursday against the Minnesota Twins.

The former Boston Red Sox designated hitter signed a minor-league deal with Cleveland in February. He was designated for assignment by Boston in May and didn’t play for the remainder of the season.

But it appears Ramirez will stay with the big-league club, as Indians manager Terry Francona told reporters Sunday he likely would be on the roster come Thursday.

“If we stay put, I mean, Hanley’s on the team,” Francona said, via MLB.com. “If there’s another move on the outside made, it could affect Hanley and we told him that.”

The 35-year-old slugged .278 in 12 spring training games with two home runs, three doubles and eight RBIs.

