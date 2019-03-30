Ex-Red Sox Joe Kelly’s First Appearance With Dodgers Didn’t Go So Hot

The last time Joe Kelly pitched in Chavez Ravine, he was striking out the side in the eight inning of the Boston Red Sox’s World Series-clinching victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Well, his follow-up performance went much, much worse.

Kelly, now a highly paid reliever for the Dodgers, made his team debut Friday night at Dodger Stadium and was given the ball with a 3-0 lead in the seventh inning. He responded by giving up a three-run homer to Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker.

Take a look:

Christian Walker really likes homering against the Dodgers. #RattleOn pic.twitter.com/Ajj7SUYteS — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) March 30, 2019

Yeah, not the debut in Dodger blue that Kelly was hoping for.

Speaking of three-run homers, Kelly’s former team benefited from one Friday night in picking up their first win of the 2019 season. As for Dodgers-Diamondbacks, Arizona eventually pulled off a 5-4 win in 13 innings.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images