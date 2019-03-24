Flames Goalie Dives Like Superman In Most Egregious Hockey Flop Ever

Mike Smith is one of the best puck-handling goalies in the NHL. And, as it turns out, he’s also one of the league’s premier actors.
The Calgary Flames goalie executed one of the most ridiculous, over-the-top flops you’ll ever see in a hockey game Saturday night. The incident occurred after Smith had a run-in with Vancouver Canucks defenseman Alex Edler.
Check this out:
Good lord.
Take another look:
No, Smith was not whistled for embellishment. Perhaps the zebras felt his Superman dive was genuine.
The Flames eventually skated to a 3-1 over the Canucks. Calgary clinched a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Thursday, and likely will enter the postseason as the top seed in the Western Conference.
Thumbnail photo via Sergei Belski/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP