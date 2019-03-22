Florida Sheriff Expects Robert Kraft Prostitution Solicitation Video To Go Public

Robert Kraft might not be able to keep his alleged dirty deeds out of the public eye.

Video containing the New England Patriots owner allegedly paying for sexual acts likely will emerge in the media and elsewhere in the public realm, Martin County, Fla., Sheriff William Snyder told CNBC on Thursday. Police say Kraft was caught on surveillance video entering and receiving sex acts at Orchids of Asia Spa in Jupiter, Fla., on Jan. 19 and 20, and prosecutors have charged him with two counts of soliciting prostitution. Since the case is ongoing, the videos are exempt from disclosure to the public.

“I do think ultimately they are probably going to get released,” Snyder said. “Once a case is over, it’s not an ongoing investigation. There has to be a specific reason not to release a public record. And the fact that there is sexual activity is not an exemption.”

Kraft pleaded not guilty to the charges, which stem from a widespread prostitution and human-trafficking sting that targeted multiple Florida massage parlors. He reportedly refuses to accept prosecutors’ offer to drop them if he admits admits he would have been found guilty had the case gone to trial. His arraignment is scheduled for March 28.

Kraft and 14 other defendants filed a motion in Palm Beach, Fla., County Circuit Court for a protective order that would block the release of the surveillance video there. Lawyers for the defendants did the same in Martin County.

Snyder says only a successful motion to seal the files containing the video will prevent it from public disclosure.

“The question is if they plead guilty and the case goes away, will it be subject to public record?” Snyder said. “I think the answer is likely yes. But until then there is a court order that seals those files,” Snyder added.”

Sources who have seen the Kraft video told ESPN investigative reporter T.J. Quinn last month they have no doubt he’s the person they see participating in sex acts. The courts will determine what laws were broken and the appropriate punishment.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images