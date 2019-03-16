Florida State Vs. Duke Live Stream: Watch ACC Championship Game Online

The ACC has been loaded with of powerhouses this season, and now just two remain in the fight for the conference crown.

No. 3 Duke and No. 4 Florida State will face off in the conference championship Saturday night at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.

The Zion Williamson-led Blue Devils beat North Carolina in a thriller Friday night after losing their previous two matchups against the Tar Heels. The Seminoles advanced to the title game by sneaking past Virginia Tech on Thursday.

Here’s how to watch Florida State vs. Duke online:

When: Saturday, March 16 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: ESPN

Thumbnail photo via Matt Cashore/USA TODAY Sports