Four New England Natives Competing In 2019 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16

New England schools went 0-3 in the 2019 NCAA Tournament.

The Vermont Catamounts lost 76-69 to the Florida State Seminoles, Yale fell 79-74 to LSU and the Northeastern Huskies were walloped by the Kansas Jayhawks 87-53 all on the first day of the tournament. However, NESN.com’s Rachel Holt tells you about the four players with New England roots that should keep you watching in this week’s Xfinity X1 Report.

Terance Mann – Florida State (Lowell, MA)

Terance Mann attended the Tilton School (Tilton, N.H.) and is a senior guard for the Seminoles. His 11.6 points per game is second on the team while his 6.5 rebounds per game leads the team. FSU looks to knock off No. 1 seed Gonzaga in the first Sweet 16 game on Thursday March 28, 7:09 p.m. ET at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif.

Wabissa Bede – Virginia Tech (North Andover, MA)

Wabissa Bede is a product of Cushing Academy (Ashburnham, Mass.) and is a sophomore guard for the Hokies. After averaging just over 8 minutes per game in his freshman season, Bede has started 25 of 34 games in the 2018-19 campaign, including at ACC and NCAA tournament games thus far. Tech takes on No. 1 overall Duke on Friday March 29, 9:39 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

Tremont Waters – Louisiana State (New Haven, CT)

Tremont Waters was a standout at Notre Dame High School (West Haven, Conn.) and is now a sophomore guard at LSU. His 15.0 points and 5.9 assists per game in 2018-19 led the Tigers for the season. Waters has a hero in the Round of 32 vs. Maryland but the Tigers face an even tougher test in the Sweet 16 when they take on two-seed Michigan State on Friday March 29, 7:09 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

Aaron Wheeler – Purdue (Stamford, CT)

Aaron Wheeler was yet another basketball product from Brewster Academy (Wolfeboro, N.H.) and has made an impact as a freshman forward for the Purdue Boilermakers. Wheeler has played in every game for Purdue this season and averages over 13 minutes per game. Purdue faces two-seed Tennessee on Thursday March 28, 7:29 p.m. ET at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II; Kyle Terada; John David Mercer; David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports