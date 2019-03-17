Fulham Vs Liverpool Live Stream: Watch Premier League Game Online

Fulham represents the perfect opportunity for Liverpool to improve its away form.

The teams will face off Sunday at Craven Cottage in a Premier League Round 31 game. The Reds can re-take first place in the Premier League standings with a win over a team that won a game in England’s top flight since January.

Liverpool beat Fulham 2-0 on Nov. 11 at Anfield in the teams’ most recent meeting.

NBCSN will broadcast Fulham versus Liverpool in English, and NBC Universo will do so in Spanish in the United States. Here’s how to watch the game online.

When: Sunday, March 17, at 10:15 a.m. ET

Live Stream: FuboTV | NBC Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via Jim Dedmon/USA TODAY Sports Images