Game Of Thrones Author George R.R. Martin Absolutely Shreds Giants

“Game of Thrones” fans know the show never has shied away from mind blowing plot twists or killing off a beloved character, but even “A Song of Ice and Fire” author George R.R. Martin couldn’t believe what the New York Giants did on Tuesday.

The Giants, as you may already know, traded superstar wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cleveland Browns. And Martin, a Giants fan, was none too pleased with general manager Dave Gettleman for the latest in a list of moves that have disgusted the author.

The incensed Martin on Tuesday night penned a blog on his website titled “Kill Me Now,” absolutely ripping apart the Giants for sending off some of their best players.

Here are some excerpts from the post:

“The Giants are GOING FOR IT ALL, clearly. Yes, they are. During the season they traded their best run-stopper, Snacks Harrison. Come to offseason, they let Landon Collins, an All Pro safety and the heart of their defense, walk for nothing. Then they traded their best pass rusher, Olivier Vernon.”

Martin then shifted to the Beckham Jr. trade.

“And now they have traded OBJ. Their best wideout, and one of the very best in the NFL. I’ve been watching and rooting for the G-Men since “the Greatest Game Ever Played” in 1958. Beckham was not only the best receiver on today’s Giants, but he was the best receiver this storied NFL franchise has EVER had in their long history, and probably the best receiver they will ever have. They are certainly not going to replace him with the 17th overall pick in the forthcoming draft. Some of the talking heads on ESPN are suggesting the Giants might package the 6th and 17th first round picks to move up a few slots and take a QB to replace Eli Manning. If they do, I feel sorry for that quarterback. He’ll be playing for an awful team.”

He later joked that the only thing the Giants are going for is the first overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, and capped things off with this:

“Someone pinch me. I am having a Big Blue nightmare.”

Can’t blame Martin for his frustration here. Winter has arrived, and the Giants have about as much of a chance at a Super Bowl as Ned Stark.

At what point can we blame the delay of Martin’s next book, “The Winds of Winter,” on the Giants?

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images