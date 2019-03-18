Giants GM Explains Odell Beckham Jr. Trade, Defends Eli Manning

From the looks of things, the New York Giants seem to be starting completely over.

But don’t tell that to general manager Dave Gettleman.

Despite the team unloading a gaggle of playmakers on both sides of the ball, most notably superstar wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., Gettleman insists the Giants still are trying win.

Big Blue still possesses one of the most exciting players in football in Saquon Barkley, but could use some help on the offensive line, wide receiver and their pass rush could also use some bolstering, not to mention Eli Manning is well passed his prime. But in a conference call with reporters on Monday, Gettleman was adamant the team still can win games.

“We’re building. The object of this is to win as many games as possible every year,” Gettleman said, via ESPN’s Jordan Raanan. “So we’re building. We were 3-13 when I took over. We were 5-11 last year — 12 of those games were a touchdown or less. We’re building. I don’t understand why that is a question.”

The GM then went on to explain why he decided to deal Beckham Jr., despite denying rumors months prior to the move, claiming it was a football move.

“There is no intrigue. There is no he said, she said,” Gettleman said. “None of that stuff.

“As I said publicly twice, we didn’t sign him to trade him, but obviously things changed. Frankly what changed is another team made an offer we couldn’t refuse.”

Finally, with speculation that New York is eyeing a quarterback with it’s first pick of the NFL Draft, Gettleman pumped the tires of his 38-year-old signal caller.

“This narrative that Eli is overpaid and can’t play is a crock. I’m telling you,” Gettleman said. “So at the end of the day you have to say Gettleman is out of his mind or he knows what he’s talking about when he evaluates players. That is really what it is. That is really where it’s at. And I’m OK if you disagree with me. That’s fine.”

Gettleman has voiced repeatedly that the franchise has a plan in place to get back to winning ways, but it’s pretty unclear what exactly that plan entails. Fans have made their frustrations heard, including Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin.

What the Giants decide to do with their plethora of draft picks remains to be seen, but certainly is a development worth watching.

Thumbnail photo via Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports Images