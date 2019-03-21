Gisele Bundchen Reacts To Husband Tom Brady’s Adventurous Ski Desires

Tom Brady’s desire to be great isn’t limited to the football field.

The New England Patriots quarterback has displayed a passion for skiing amid the NFL offseason. In fact, the 41-year-old has even analyzed Lindsey Vonn highlights and received skiing tips from the Olympic gold medal winner herself.

Brady showcased his first highlights on the slopes via Instagram on Thursday, but it’s clear the six-time Super Bowl champion is trying to take his ski game to the next level. This didn’t come as a surprise at all to his wife Gisele Bundchen, who appeared in the comment section of her husband’s latest IG post.

Bombing down the mountains might not be enough to quench Brady’s thrill-seeking thirst either. The Patriots star apparently wants to scale “El Cap” with accomplished climber Alex Honnold.

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports