Gordon Hayward Injury: Celtics Forward To Miss Sixers Game With Concussion

Gordon Hayward still is a bit too woozy from his collision with John Collins.

The Boston Celtics forward suffered a concussion after colliding with Collins during the Celtics’ win over the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday. Hayward was forced to miss Monday’s game against the Denver Nuggets, and also will sit out Wednesday’s road clash with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Here’s an update from the Celtics:

#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow vs Philadelphia: Gordon Hayward (NBA Concussion Protocol) – OUT

Al Horford (left knee soreness) – PROBABLE — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 19, 2019

Hayward’s injury certainly comes at a tough time, as the Celtics are in a dog fight for playoff seeding in the Eastern Conference. Brad Stevens’ club currently sits in fifth place in the East, one game behind the fourth-place Indiana Pacers and 2 1/2 games behind third-place Philly.

In 64 games played, Hayward is averaging 10.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

