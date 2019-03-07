Gordon Hayward Receives Gatorade Sneak Attack After Game-Winning Shot

The Boston Celtics sure look like they’re having fun out west.

Shortly after hitting the game-winning shot Wednesday night in Boston’s 111-109 victory over the Sacramento Kings, Celtics forward Gordon Hayward received a celebratory Gatorade shower, courtesy of his jubilant teammates. Hayward was speaking to NBC Sports Boston’s A. Sherrod Blakely in a postgame interview when culprits Daniel Theis, Guerschon Yabusele and Robert Williams doused him with a sneak-attack.

.@ASherrodblakely caught up with @gordonhayward after the game (and so did his teammates) 😂🥤 pic.twitter.com/gNHHXRa2Mc — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 7, 2019

BLACK EYE GORDON DOES IT AGAIN 💦 pic.twitter.com/7Lgu52O4TK — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 7, 2019

Hayward has made decisive contributions in Tuesday night’s win over the Golden State Warriors and the ensuing victory in Sacramento. He scored 12 points on 6-of-10 shooting in the win over the Kings, and his ffinal shot clinched the Celtics second win in as many contests on their five-game road trip.

Some might claim the Celtics went overboard with Hayward’s Gatorade shower, but it seems appropriate given the travails the team endured prior to their long, and potentially pivotal, plane ride to the West coast.

Thumbnail photo via Ed Szczepanski/USA TODAY Sports Images