Great Effort By Brad Marchand Leads To Patrice Bergeron’s Shorthanded Goal

The Boston Bruins got on the board first Tuesday thanks to a quality effort by Brad Marchand.

The winger helped make a shorthanded goal for Patrice Bergeron possible in Boston’s tilt with the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena.

Bergeron’s goal — which came just four minutes into the opening period — is the Bruins’ fifth shorthanded tally of the regular season. Three of those shorties have come in the last week alone.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images