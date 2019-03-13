Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind

Great Effort By Brad Marchand Leads To Patrice Bergeron’s Shorthanded Goal

by on Tue, Mar 12, 2019 at 9:16PM

The Boston Bruins got on the board first Tuesday thanks to a quality effort by Brad Marchand.

The winger helped make a shorthanded goal for Patrice Bergeron possible in Boston’s tilt with the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena.

Bergeron’s goal — which came just four minutes into the opening period — is the Bruins’ fifth shorthanded tally of the regular season. Three of those shorties have come in the last week alone.

To see Bergeron’s goal, check out the “Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind” video above.

