Great Stick Work, Coverage Helps Bruins Start Strong Against Islanders

The Boston Bruins got out to a flying start against the New York Islanders on Monday.

Following an early goal scored by winger Sean Kuraly, the Bruins maintained their momentum throughout the first period with some solid stick work and great coverage on all sides of the ice. The Bruins maintained their layers in the neutral zone and were impressive in their ability to transition from defense to offense while in possession of the puck in the first third of the game.

To see hear a breakdown of the Bruins’ first period, check out the “Amica Coverage Cam” video above.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports images