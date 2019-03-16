Hawks Vs. Celtics Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

The resurgent Boston Celtics will look to continue their winning ways Saturday afternoon at TD Garden.

The Celtics, winners of four out of their last five games, will host Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks. Boston is coming off a thrilling, comeback win over the Sacramento Kings on Thursday.

Brad Stevens’ team has had to weather some injuries of late, but will be at full strength for this matinee at the Garden.

#NEBHInjuryReport Brad Stevens believes everyone will be available to play in today’s game. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 16, 2019

Here’s how to watch Celtics vs. Hawks online:

When: Saturday, March 16 at 12:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images