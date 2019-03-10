Bruce Cassidy Praises ‘Selfless’ Bruins After Thrilling Win Over Senators

The Boston Bruins have received contributions from everyone on the roster over their 19-game point streak.

Boston has been firing on all cylinders lately and its doing it with a large team effort. From veteran David Krejci netting the game-winner Saturday night against the Ottawa Senators, to Matt Grzelcyk scoring his second goal of the season to knot the score Thursday against the Florida Panthers, everybody on the team has found a way to contribute during the Bruins’ historic stretch.

NESN’s Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley caught up with Boston head coach Bruce Cassidy after Saturday’s 3-2 victory over Ottawa and spoke highly of the team’s ability to come together as one. To hear what the Bruins coach had to say, check out the video above from “Bruins Overtime Live,” presented by Ace Ticket.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images