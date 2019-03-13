Here Are Odell Beckham Jr.’s Initial Thoughts On Reported Trade To Browns

After five seasons with the New York Giants, it appears Odell Beckham Jr. is set to embark on the next chapter of his NFL career.

The Giants reportedly pulled off a stunner Tuesday night, sending Beckham to the Cleveland Browns in a blockbuster trade that sent shockwaves throughout the football world. In fact, it seems even OBJ himself was a bit taken aback upon learning of the news.

Just talked to Odell Beckham Jr, who said he had a “brief” convo w/Dave Gettleman. “At this point I have no idea what to think. I’m trying to process it right now.” Said leaving #NYG is “bittersweet, but it is what it is. It’s life.” — Kimberly Jones (@KimJonesSports) March 13, 2019

We have a feeling it won’t take long for Beckham to get excited about being a member of the Browns. Cleveland turned things around in the 2018 campaign, posting a 7-8-1 record and flirted with the playoffs until fairly late in the season. Not to mention, Beckham will be catching passes from one of the best young quarterback talents in Baker Mayfield, and he’ll join a receiving corps that includes his former LSU teammate and close friend Jarvis Landry.

Things just never seemed to work out for Beckham in the Big Apple, but sometimes all it takes for a player to maximize their full potential is a change of scenery. Cleveland certainly is hoping that’s the case with its newest star player.

Thumbnail photo via Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com via USA TODAY NETWORK