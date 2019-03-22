Here’s What Trent Brown Learned From Tom Brady, Will Take To Raiders

Trent Brown only spent one season with the New England Patriots, but it turned out to be a life-changing campaign for the offensive tackle.

Brown was the Patriots’ starting left tackle for all 19 games last season, which culminated with a Super Bowl LIII victory. The 25-year-old shined as the protector of Tom Brady’s blind side, and his collective body of work in New England helped him land a record-breaking contract with the Oakland Raiders in free agency.

The four-year veteran will be expected to be one of the leaders in Oakland, and he plans to use lessons he learned from Brady in his new role.

“Definitely just how he (Brady) speaks life into that huddle,” Brown said Thursday on FOX Sports 1’s “First Things First.” “He commands the huddle, and when you break the huddle you’re ready to play for sure.”

While there likely are countless anecdotes that help sum up Brady’s leadership skills, Brown believes they all fall under the umbrella of how the star QB carries himself on a daily basis.

“There’s only one example to give: just lead by example day in and day out,” Brown said. “How he approaches the day, how he approached practice. …He’s just taking advantage of all time. Every rep counts for sure. Even when we go from offensive period to defensive period (in practice) he’s finding something to do, something to work on.”

The Raiders certainly have quite a bit to work on after finishing 4-12 last season. But with a new star left tackle and Antonio Brown now in the mix, 2019 is shaping up to be a rebound campaign for the Black and Silver.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images