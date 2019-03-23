Hornets Vs. Celtics Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

After a tough-to-swallow loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday, the Boston Celtics seek to erase a two-game losing streak on the road against the Charlotte Hornets.

Following two straight wins against non-contenders, the C’s drops a pair of games to playoff teams last week, falling to the Denver Nuggets on Monday and the Sixers two nights later. Now, they get a chance to get back into the win column against the scuffling Hornets, who have lost three of their four.

But it won’t be easy for The Green, as Gordon Hayward, Al Horford and Aron Baynes will miss Saturday’s game.

Here’s how to watch Hornets vs. Celtics online:

When: Saturday, March 23, 6 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Boston

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images