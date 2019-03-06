Hurricanes Force Turnover, Take Lead Vs. Bruins With First-Period Goal

The Boston Bruins fell behind early Tuesday night at TD Garden, and it all came back to puck management.

After making a rush up ice, the B’s struggled to keep possession through the neutral zone, allowing the Carolina Hurricanes to take off the other way. It got worse from there, as Boston’s inability to clear the puck kept Carolina on the offensive, which ultimately resulted in Sebastian Aho scoring the game’s opening goal.

To see a replay of the sequence, check out the Amica Coverage Cam in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images