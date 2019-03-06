Amica Coverage Cam Play of the Game

Hurricanes Force Turnover, Take Lead Vs. Bruins With First-Period Goal

by on Tue, Mar 5, 2019 at 8:01PM

The Boston Bruins fell behind early Tuesday night at TD Garden, and it all came back to puck management.

After making a rush up ice, the B’s struggled to keep possession through the neutral zone, allowing the Carolina Hurricanes to take off the other way. It got worse from there, as Boston’s inability to clear the puck kept Carolina on the offensive, which ultimately resulted in Sebastian Aho scoring the game’s opening goal.

To see a replay of the sequence, check out the Amica Coverage Cam in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images

TMZ logo

© 2019 NESN

Popular Posts

NESN Shows

Partner of USATODAY Sports Digital Properties