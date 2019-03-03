Injuries Have Devils Skating Young, Inexperienced Lineup In Down Year

It certainly has been a season to forget for the New Jersey Devils.

The Devils sit in last place in the Metropolitan Division and have suffered a multitude of injuries to their top players, including 2018 Hart Trophy winner Taylor Hall, who underwent surgery on an injured knee.

The Devils also are without Kyle Palmieri, Pavel Zacha and Mirco Mueller. All of that has led to New Jersey suiting up a pretty young and inexperienced roster, as they did Friday night against the Philadelphia Flyers and will Saturday against the Boston Bruins.

To see more about the Devils’ lineup, check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented by EchoStor Technologies.

Thumbnail photo via Ed Mulholland/USA TODAY Sports Images