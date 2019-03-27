Gillette Stadium To Host Soccer Game Between European Royals In Summer 2019

Here’s another reason fans in New England should be excited about the “Summer of Soccer.”

AC Milan will face Benfica on July 28 at Gillette Stadium in an International Champions Cup 2019 game, tournament organizers Relevant Sports announced Wednesday in a statement. The game will pit AC Milan, one of the giants of Italian soccer, against a counterpart from Portugal in an exhibition contest that probably will draw tens of thousands of fans to the home of the New England Patriots and New England Revolution.

Fans can register for a ticket presale by visiting the International Champions Cup website. Presale will begin April 2, and tickets will go on sale to the general public April 9.

AC Milan currently is in fourth place in the Serie A (Italy’s first division) standings and is fighting for a spot in next season’s UEFA Champions League.

Benfica leads the Primeira Liga’s (Portugal’s first division) standings with eight games remaining and almost certainly will feature in either the Champions League or UEFA Europa League next season.

