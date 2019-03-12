Is Martellus Bennett Keeping Door Open For NFL Comeback? This Tweet Suggests So

It’s become near impossible to figure out what Martellus Bennett’s future plans are.

Bennett sent social media ablaze when he uploaded a pair of Twitter videos, one of which directed at the Patriots, that hinted at a return to the NFL. The former tight end revealed he was just trolling, but those feelings reportedly became legitimate in wake of New England’s latest transaction.

New England allegedly agreed to trade for Martellus’ brother, Michael Bennett, last Friday, which in turn made the former interested in returning to the Patriots, according to reports. The veteran defensive lineman somewhat quelled that chatter Monday while speaking at Princeton University, but Martellus seems to be keeping the door open.

Not much actually. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) March 12, 2019

While we probably shouldn’t read too much into Martellus’ tweet, the sentiment itself isn’t very surprising. The Bennett brothers haven’t played on the same team since the 2007 college football season, and one has to imagine a reunion always has been on their minds in some capacity throughout their NFL careers. And the opportunity to reunite on a legitimate Super Bowl contender, no less, would be invaluable.

That said, Patriots fans probably shouldn’t get too excited about that coming to fruition. Martellus sure seems to be enjoying his post-NFL life, and he might be past the point of being able to make a real impact on the football field.

