Isaiah Thomas Not Ruling Out Return To Celtics If Opportunity Arises

Isaiah Thomas always will hold a favorable place in the hearts of Boston Celtics fans.

The former Celtic is in Boston with the Denver Nuggets getting ready to square up with the C’s on Monday night at TD Garden. It will be Thomas’ first game back in Boston as an active player since he was traded to Cleveland in 2017.

A lot has been made of the trade, from Thomas holding a grudge against Danny Ainge to Anthony Davis Sr. saying he didn’t want his son to play in Boston after what the team did to Thomas.

But it seems that everything long has been smoothed out between Thomas and Ainge, with Thomas inquiring about a return to the Celtics last summer during free agency.

And according to The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach, a return to Boston still is something Thomas views favorably.

“I know we left on bad terms with me being traded,” Thomas said of the phone call last summer between him and Ainge. “I wanted them to know that the interest was there. I didn’t know if they were interested, and I wasn’t saying I wanted to come back and be the guy. I was just saying if the opportunity presents itself, just know I’m interested. That’s all it was.”

Thomas once again is a free agent this offseason, which begs the question. Will we see Thomas in the green again?

“You never know,” he said. “You can’t predict the future. My options are always open for anybody. I’m a Denver Nugget now, but I’m a free agent at the end of the season, and you never know what can happen. Who knows?”

Thomas was a massive fan favorite during his time in Boston, and it’s hard to imagine many fans wouldn’t love to see him return, even if it was in a very limited role.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images