Isaiah Thomas Sheds Light On Exchange With Jaylen Brown During Celtics-Nuggets

Isaiah Thomas hasn’t seen a ton of time on the court over the past two seasons, but it’s clear the veteran point guard hasn’t lost any of his confidence.

Thomas on Monday returned to where his superstardom ignited as the Denver Nuggets wrapped up their regular-season series with the Boston Celtics. Not only was Thomas honored with a video tribute, the Nuggets earned a hard-fought road win and clinched a playoff berth in the process.

The two-time All-Star was able to reunite with a handful of his former Celtics teammates, one of whom being Jaylen Brown. And when the third-year swingman tried to hype himself up to IT, the 5-foot-9 guard returned the favor.

IT asked about playful yapping with Jaylen Brown: “With me and Jaylen — because he thought he could guard me. He always thought he could guard me, but I told him I need six hands around me. I need three people to guard me.” — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) March 19, 2019

That sentiment certainly was true throughout the 2016-17 season, which saw Thomas finish fifth in league MVP voting. If the 30-year-old can provide even spurts of his past self during the upcoming playoffs, it would provide a big boost to a Denver team that’s already very strong from top to bottom.

Thomas logged no points and two assists over seven minutes of playing time against the Celtics.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports