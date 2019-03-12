Jabari Bird, Ex-Celtics Guard, Makes Plea In Domestic Assault Case

Jabari Bird now awaits his legal fate.

The former Boston Celtics guard pleaded to sufficient facts in his domestic-assault case Monday in a hearing at Brighton, Mass., Municipal Court, according to the Associated Press. Bird faces a litany of felony charges that stem from a September altercation with his ex-girlfriend at his apartment: kidnapping; strangulation; domestic assault and battery; assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; witness intimidation and threatening to commit a crime.

Bird, 24, didn’t admit guilt with his plea. Instead, he acknowledges a likely conviction at trial. He’s scheduled to be sentenced May 28.

The woman was hospitalized and treated for injuries following the incident. She said in a statement read in court “the physical and psychological pain you have caused me will haunt me forever.”

The Celtics selected Bird in the second round of the 2017 NBA Draft. He split time last season between the Celtics and their G League affiliate, the Maine Red Claws. He played in the final 13 games of the 2017-18 season, averaging 3.0 points, 0.6 assists and 1.5 rebounds. He signed a two-year, $3 million contract last July.

Bird was on the Celtics roster when police arrested him on Sept. 7. He remained away from the Celtics until they traded him to the Atlanta Hawks on Feb. 7. The Hawks waived him the next day.

