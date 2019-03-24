Jaroslav Halak Stonewalls Panthers, Leads Bruins To Solid Victory

Jaroslav Halak was solid between the pipes for the Boston Bruins on Saturday night.

The B’s goaltender made 31 saves on 34 shots on target in Boston’s playoff-clinching 7-3 victory over the Florida Panthers. The 33-year-old made plenty of saves on the night, but none were bigger than when Boston was up 2-1.

Florida had multiple chances right in front of the net, but the veteran back stop was able to keep the Panthers off the scoreboard at the time and gave the B’s an opportunity to extend the lead.

To see Halak’s biggest saves, check out the “Save of the Game” video above, presented by TD Bank.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images