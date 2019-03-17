Jaroslav Halak’s Huge Glove Save Helps Lead Bruins To Overtime Victory

Jaroslav Halak was a brick wall for the Boston Bruins on Saturday night.

The B’s got back in the win column with a 2-1 overtime win over the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Boston backstop was a major reason why. Halak was solid between the pipes for Boston with 24 saves on 25 shots on goal, and none of them were bigger than his glove save with the game knotted at one.

With the score tied late in the game, the Blue Jackets had clean look from the right faceoff circle, but Halak stonewalled their effort keeping the score locked at one and giving the B’s the chance to go to overtime where they eventually would score the game-winner.

