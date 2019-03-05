Jaylen Brown Gives Brutally Honest Assessment Of Celtics’ Environment

It’s no secret things aren’t going so hot right now for the Boston Celtics.

The Celtics’ locker room seems to be crumbling within itself as the team heads out to the West Coast for a four-game stint after dropping seven of its last 10 contests. Kyrie Irving is scuffling with the media and many players are frustrated with how the season has panned out so far. Even Semi Ojeleye voiced his disgust for the Celtics’ recent efforts.

Now you can throw Jaylen Brown into the mix.

Following practice in advance of Boston’s tilt with the Golden State Warriors, Brown spoke with The Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn and gave a pretty honest assessment of the environment around the team.

“To be honest, I’m not feeling good at all,” Brown said. “The losing, it’s not a good feeling. I’m not too good about that.

“Because right now it’s not good. It’s toxic. I can’t really point out one thing. I don’t have all the answers. I’m just going to try to be part of the change. I’m going to try to do my best. That’s all I’ve got to say.”

Brown actually has been a brighter spot of late on the floor, with some calling for him to join the starting lineup. But his sentiments ring incredibly true.

It’s tough pinpoint exactly one cause for the Celtics’ struggles. But one thing is easy to pinpoint — if the Celtics don’t figure out what is troubling them, they won’t last very long in the playoffs.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images