Jayson Tatum Injury: Celtics Star Out Vs. Clippers With Shoulder Ailment

The Boston Celtics are riding high on the West Coast, but they received some bad news Monday afternoon.

Forward Jayson Tatum will miss Monday night’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers with a shoulder injury, the team announced. The second-year forward has played in all 67 games this season and played in 80 of 82 games in his rookie campaign, so it’s not like him to sit out.

#NEBHInjuryReport Jayson Tatum has been downgraded to OUT. https://t.co/mxntQxr36d — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 11, 2019

#NEBHInjuryReport Brad Stevens says Jayson Tatum, who is out tonight, is day-to-day with his shoulder soreness. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 11, 2019

The Celtics are 3-0 on their four-game California swing, thanks to wins over the Golden State Warriors, Sacramento Kings and Los Angeles Lakers. The team’s improved play has sparked optimism that Boston can, in fact, turn things around in time for the playoffs.

As for Tatum, the 21-year-old is averaging 16.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images