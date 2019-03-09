Jayson Tatum Sends Kyrie Irving Reminder After Burning Him In 1-On-1 Drill

Jayson Tatum has a reminder for Kyrie Irving — and everyone, really.

The Boston Celtics on Friday held a practice ahead of Saturday’s tilt against the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center. During the practice, they ran a drill where one player received a pass at the elbow and had to back down a defender to score.

At one point, Irving was tasked with guarding Tatum. After receiving the pass, Tatum burned Irving and finished at the rim, clearly firing the second-year wing up.

That’s when Tatum reminded folks he no longer is 20 years old anymore.

Message received.

Thumbnail photo via Nelson Chenault/USA TODAY Sports