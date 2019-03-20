Jets Beat Out This Team’s Offer To Win Le’Veon Bell Sweepstakes

It appears Antonio Brown quickly started getting to work upon being traded to the Raiders.

The Pittsburgh Steelers parted ways with a pair of disgruntled superstars this offseason. Not long after Brown was dealt to Oakland, Le’Veon Bell signed with the New York Jets in free agency after sitting out the 2018 season due to a contract dispute with the Steelers.

In Sports Illustrated column published Tuesday, Bell revealed to Jenny Vrentas that he talked shop with Brown about teaming up with the Black and Silver. However, it looks like the other Bay Area team was more serious about obtaining the running back’s services.

“In the end, Bell’s free-agency decision came down to the Jets and the 49ers, who he says offered a three-year, $40 million contract,” Vrentas writes. “He and Brown didn’t stay in touch last season, but Bell says he had discussions with his old Steelers teammate and Brown’s new quarterback, Derek Carr, about joining the Raiders.”

While it’s unclear if the Raiders and Bell actually engaged in contract discussions, the three-time Pro Bowl selection reportedly contacted the franchise before agreeing to sign with the Jets. One has to imagine Oakland wasn’t overly invested, though, as it had already issued lucrative deals to AB and Trent Brown.

Although Bell didn’t become the highest-paid RB in the league, he made out pretty nicely by signing a four-year, $52.5 million contract with $35 million guaranteed.

Thumbnail photo via Philip G. Pavely/USA TODAY Sports