Jets’ Connor Hellebuyck Denies Bruins’ Sean Kuraly With Clutch Pad Save

After the Bruins scored two unanswered goals Thursday night, a save made by Jets netminder Connor Hellebuyck helped stop Boston’s comeback at Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg.

Bruins’ forward Sean Kuraly attempted to score off of a turnover by Winnipeg defenseman Zach Werenski in front of the Jets’ net, but Hellebuyck held his ground and blocked the shot. The Bruins were unable to complete the comeback, losing to Winnipeg by a score of 4-3.

Thumbnail photo via Terrence Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images