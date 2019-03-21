Joel Embiid Trolls Terry Rozier After 76ers Rally To Beat Celtics

Joel Embiid’s social media game hasn’t been as strong this season as years past, but the star big man treated hoops fans to a little something Wednesday night.

Embiid was a force to be reckoned with at Wells Fargo Center, dropping a game-high 37 points to go along with a career-high 22 (!) rebounds in the Philadelphia 76ers’ comeback win over the Boston Celtics. Embiid took to Instagram to share a celebratory postgame photo, and it appears the location on the post has some added meaning.

Lol I love the NBA pic.twitter.com/DbFlz5xyWz — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) March 21, 2019

Well played.

Aside from stuffing the stat sheet, it was an active night for Embiid, who found himself in a heated spat with Marcus Smart. The Sixers star believed he was the victim of a “cheap shot” by Smart, who was ejected for his actions.

As for Rozier, he did some trolling of his own after the game.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports