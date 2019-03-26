John Moore Injury: Bruins Defenseman Leaves Games Vs. Lightning

The Boston Bruins found themselves down yet another player Monday night.

Already without Sean Kuraly, Torey Krug, Kevan Miller, Matt Grzelcyk and Marcus Johansson, it was John Moore who went down the tunnel against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena.

Moore was on the wrong end of an Adam Erne cross-check from behind deep into the first period. The Boston defenseman fell just in front of the boards and skated off the ice visibly in pain.

(You can watch the hit here, courtesy of Boston Sports Journal’s Conor Ryan).

The Bruins issued an update on the defenseman halfway through the second period.

John Moore (upper-body) will not return to tonight's game. — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 26, 2019

While Grzelcyk and Miller are closer to a return, it’s still discouraging to have yet another get bit by the injury bug with playoffs right around the corner.

